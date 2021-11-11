T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli in Race to 2500 T20I Runs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli as he became the fastest to 2500 T20I runs, taking just 62 innings to do so. In this race, he has eclipsed the likes of Australia’s Aaron Finch, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and India’s Virat Kohli who did the same thing in 68 innings. The 27-year-old beat Kohli by six innings which speaks volumes about the newest modern day rivalry that is in the offing. Earlier Babar was out scoring 39 off 34 balls against Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai. He also became the highest run getter in the tournament.

Babar who has achieved the feat in just 62 innings is followed closely by Kohli with 68 innings. Then comes the likes of Aaron Finch (78) and Martin Guptill (83). Ireland’s Paul Stirling is also on the list.

Fastest to 2500 T20I runs:62 inns - Babar Azam68 inns - Virat Kohli78 inns - Aaron Finch83 inns - Martin Guptill89 inns - Paul Stirling#T20WorldCup — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) November 11, 2021

He overtook England’s Jos Buttler as he became the top run scorer in the tournament. The 27-year-old achieved the feat against Australia in the semi-final as he reached the score of six runs. Babar had a wonderful tournament as he led his team to five wins out of five. They started the campaign with a ten wicket win over India, and then beat every other team that came their way: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. He was finally dismissed for 39 off 34 balls. If he gets a fifty, then he might be ending up being the top run getter as the tournament is almost over with just the big final in the offing. He also becomes the highest run getter from Pakistan in an entire edition of T20 World Cup. He has 284 runs-the highest in 2021 edition. Salman Butt accounted for 223 runs in 2010 edition; Misbah scored 218 in 2007, followed by Shoaib Malik. (195 runs in 2007 edition)

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday as he looked to break the Asian giants’ dominance in their UAE “backyard".

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, won all of their five Super 12 matches, the only team in the tournament with a perfect record. Both teams come in unchanged into the contest in Dubai that has witnessed 10 out 11 matches won by the team batting second.

Also Read | Babar Azam Overcomes England’s Jos Buttler to Become Top Run Getter

“The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game," Finch said at the toss.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here