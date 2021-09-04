T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam Makes Big Statement, Says Pressure Will Be on India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that the Indian side will be under pressure when their sides lock horns in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The highly-anticipated match between the two arch-rivals will take place on October 24, 2021 and it will be the first match for both the sides in the tournament.

Babar was speaking to reporters after his meeting with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman-in-waiting Ramiz Raja and he said that Pakistan could well have an edge over India in the competition.

“I think India will be under more pressure as compared to Pakistan during the World Cup match. We would like to start our campaign by defeating India," Babar was quoted by news agency PTI.

The last faceoff between India and Pakistan was at the World Cup 2019 in England where India beat Pakistan quite comfortably. India remains undefeated against Pakistan in ICC World Cups.

Babar went on to say that the conditions in the UAE would benefit Pakistan a lot more as the side has played a lot of cricket in the country over the years and hence, are acclimatised with the conditions.

The captain said that playing in the UAE is like playing at home and they have the confidence to give their 100 percent on the field.

The T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. West Indies are the defending champions and they have won the tournament twice while India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England have won the title once each. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli will be the man under pressure to deliver an ICC trophy for his country.

