T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam Overcomes England's Jos Buttler to Become Top Run Getter

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has now overtaken England’s Jos Buttler as he became the top run scorer in the tournament. The 27-year-old achieved the feat against Australia in the semi-final as he reached the score of six runs. Babar had a wonderful tournament as he led his team to five wins out of five. They started the campaign with a ten wicket win over India, and then beat every other team that came their way: New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. As of writing this, Babar remains unbeaten. If he gets a fifty, then he might be ending up being the top run getter as the tournament is almost over with just the big final in the offing.

Babar is now followed by England’s Jos Buttler who has 269 runs to his name. He was on 264 runs untill the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan. He is out of the tournament after England lost to New Zealand the first semi-final by five wickets. They are followed by Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka and Namibia’s David Wiese. Earlier he stood up for players who are playing cricket constantly while living in the bio-bubble. Ahead of the last match of the Super 12 stage, India’s outgoing head coach claimed that the Indian players were mentally and physically draining after staying for six months in a bubble. India entered the bio-bubble in early June for the World Test Championship final and England Test series, post that they directly shifted to the IPL 2021 bubble and the short gap between the cash-rich league and T20 World Cup forced the players to move to another bubble without any break.

Babar put weight behind Shastri’s opinion and said that competing regularly in bio-bubbles is not easy for the players as it can leave them “disturbed and uncomfortable".

“Look they are always ups and downs in professional cricket but yes players do get disturbed and uncomfortable by remaining constantly in a bio-secure bubble environment," Babar told a virtual press conference ahead of his team’s semifinal clash against Australia on Thursday.

