T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh: Full List of Fixtures And Complete Squad Details

Factbox on the Bangladesh cricket team taking part at the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh have been placed in Group B of qualifying round alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland.

Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands and former champions Sri Lanka form the Group A. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the Super-12 stage which starts from

Team Coach: Russell Domingo

Highest ranked batter: Mohammad Naim (24)

Highest ranked bowler: Mustafizur Rahman (8)

Best finish: Super 8 (2007)

Full Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Qualifying fixtures:

Oct. 17: vs Scotland Al Amerat

Oct. 19: vs Oman Al Amerat

Oct. 21: vs Papua New Guinea Al Amerat

