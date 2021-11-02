T20 World Cup 2021: Batting First on These Surfaces is Not Easy-India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour

India batting coach Vikram Rathour has highlighted the role of the pitch in team’s poor run at the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE. He said teams batting first have struggled, he also added that batters didn’t rotate strike against New Zealand which led to their downfall. “Batting first on these surfaces is not easy. Any team who are batting first is struggling. We failed to execute the big shots but it is more to do the surface,” Rathour told reporters.

Kohli and his men scored just a single boundary in Dubai, also lacking was body language. “Strike rotation has been an issue in the middle over against New Zealand. On this surface it is difficult to rotate the strike. I am not saying only we have struggled, every team batting first are struggling.” “But being a world champion, you have to find a way to win against all the odds, and we have failed to do it,” he added.

India will be up against Afghanistan in their third game and the batting coach agrees things can get tight if the pitch grips and turns. He said playing Afghanistan spinners could be a challenge. “They’re a good team and they have done well. The challenge will be the spinners. And if we can play to our potential, we have a tremendous, skillful set of players, we should be okay.” Afghanistan, unlike India, have beaten Scotland and Namibia. They ran Pakistan close before losing the game.

“We have enough firepower in our team but, as I have said, we have failed to execute our plans; we need to win first before going to the net run rate part. We are not thinking about the run rate or calculate anything. We just want to sort out our issues,” he replied when asked about the possible chances of making it into the semi finals.

