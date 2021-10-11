T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI Have 5 More Days to Make Changes to Squad - Report

Team India selectors have five more days to make any changes to the T20 World Cup squad as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has allowed all the Super 12 teams a window of one week till October 15.

It has been revealed that the widely-believed October 10 deadline was only for the teams who are slated to play in the qualifying round from October 17 onwards.

An ICC official confirmed to The Times of India, saying: “Teams can change their teams seven days prior to the start of their support period. India’s support period starts with the Super 12 which begins on October 23. So, they have time to change the team till Oct 15 midnight."

Some former players have raised concerns over the snub to some top players like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal. Especially after their performance during the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

The Indian squad has named Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur as reserves. Meanwhile, doubts remain over the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he hasn’t bowled during the second phase of IPL 2021.

A BCCI official had told IANS that there will be no change in the squad unless someone is injured. It is believed that the physios are keeping a close watch on Varun Chakravarthy and Pandya fitness.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

