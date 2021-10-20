T20 World Cup 2021: Bubbles Are 'Really Hard' But it Brought the Team Together, Says KL Rahul

“Don’t even ask me about the bubble! It is really hard," said team India cricketer KL Rahul who entered the T20 World Cup bubble just a few days after spending over a month in the IPL 2021 bio-secure bubble with Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul, like most of the senior players, has been in a bio-bubble since June, and it is also his seventh confined environment in the past 13 months, starting with the IPL in UAE in 2020, followed by an Australia tour (till he left due to injury), England home series, IPL in India (few weeks break), World Test Championship bubble (3-week break), England Test series and now the second half of IPL, followed by the World Cup bubble.

“It was quite okay when we started in 2022, I think the first bubble was IPL 2020. It was pretty okay because we were coming out of five months of no cricket so we were excited to just play cricket and didn’t mind being in a bubble . But the bio bubbles have been going on for so long that it is really hard."

“Even for your families to come in, to quarantine alone for them is obviously it is quite a challenge and it is not fun. It is getting tougher but that’s sport, you have to again adapt," Rahul said.

But the Punjab Kings captain, who continued his terrific form with the bat in the warm-up game against England, said that these bubbles have also brought the team together because they end up spending time with each other a lot.

He also said that talking with other players who are inside the bubble, even from other teams, helps them feel a little bit normal. “Right now in the bubble we are with the English team and I have a few friends on the other side as well, so we are catching up a bit. It helps get your mind off the game and helps you feel normal in a way."

When asked what is his plan after the T20 World Cup, Rahul jokingly said, “We have a packed schedule till 2050, I think. I don’t see us getting a break for a while. So, not thinking about it."

Virat Kohli-led India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

