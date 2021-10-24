T20 World Cup 2021: Charith Asalanka, Poor Fielding Make Bangladesh Pay in Sharjah

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by five wickets in a high scoring thriller at Sharjah. Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa made the most of some poor catching by their opponents in a tense chase. Interestingly, the wicket played unlike the expectaions, but this can’t be an excuse for some fine batting by Lanka youngsters who took calculated risks and got away with it. Liton Das, who had a verbal altercation with Lahiru Kumara earlier, went onto drop two catches and Sri Lanka never looked back. Rajapaksa launched Mohammad Saif for 22 runs soon after which pretty much sealed their fate.

Nonetheless, it was a tense chase as Kusal Perera was removed early after Bangladesh opened the bowling with spinner Nasum Ahmed. The Lankan top order hasn’t been scoring runs and signs were ominous. But all that changed with Asalanka’s arrival at the crease who made his intentions very much clear. He along with Pathum Nissanka (24 off 21) shared 70-run stand for the second wicket. Later, Shakib al Hasan struck twice to dismiss Nissanka and man in form Avishka Fernando. But Bangladesh released the pressure when Das dropped birthday boy Rajapaksa and dangerman Asalanka in dying stages. While Asalanka remained unbeaten at 80, the latter was finally dismissed for 53, but it was way too late for the Tigers to salvage something.

Earlier opener Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim cracked impressive half centuries to steer Bangladesh to a competitive 171 for four against Sri Lanka in their T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match in Sharjah on Sunday. Joining forces in the eighth over when their side was struggling at 56 for two, Naim and Rahim stitched a quick 73-run stand in 8.3 overs to keep the momentum going.

Naim hit six boundaries in his 52-ball 62-run knock while Rahim remained unbeaten on 57 from 37 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Bangladesh openers Naim and Liton Das waited for a couple of overs before playing big shots. The duo looked good for a substantial partnership before Das got out for 16 in sixth over of the bowling of Lahiru Kumara.

