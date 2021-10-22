T20 World Cup 2021: Check Out Virat Kohli’s Brilliant Post Ahead of India vs Pakistan Epic Clash

Team India will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday, October 24, at the Dubai International Stadium. Notably, the upcoming contest gets even more interesting as India have never lost to the Pakistan side in the T20 World Cup in their previous five faceoffs between the two sides.

The two teams last met in the shortest form of the game was in the 2016 World Cup at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Predictably, the hosts emerged victorious in that match as they beat the visitors by six wickets. And their most recent clash was during the 2019 World Cup match in England, which the Men in Blue won by 89 runs.

In the run-up to the massive clash between the two sides, Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to answer whether he is nervous ahead of the nail-biting contest. Kohli, albeit in a creative way, shared a post on the microblogging site where he can be seen pointing to the ‘Wrogn’ symbol on his shirt as a symbolic answer to whether he is nervous or not.

Along with the photo post, Kohli wrote, “People: Big match on Sunday. You’re nervous, right? Me:”

People: Big match on Sunday. You’re nervous, right?Me: pic.twitter.com/HXDWeKrYFR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 21, 2021

Notably, Wrogn is Kohli’s lifestyle brand.

Meanwhile, Kohli and co fine-tuned their preparations for the T20 World Cup by emerging victorious in both warm-up matches. They first beat England by seven wickets in the first warm-up match, followed by a nine-wicket triumph over Australia on Wednesday. The team will enter the 2021 T20 World Cup on a confident note.

Being familiar with the local conditions in the UAE, Pakistan will look to change the record this time around. However, skipper Kohli stressed it would be only another normal game.

