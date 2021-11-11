T20 World Cup 2021: Daryl Mitchell Finishing Act Reminds Simon Doull of MS Dhoni

Daryl Mitchell played the finishing role to the perfection against England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi as New Zealand beat their newest rival by five wickets. He sealed the deal hitting Chris Woakes in the 18th over for a couple of sixes and a boundary to seal a ticket to the Final. He took the game as deep as possible—not the last over, but did enough to remind Kiwi commentator Simon Doull of—yes, you guessed it right MS Dhoni.

Speaking to Star Sports, Doull made his assessment very clear. “The great MS Dhoni, the great finisher… once said to me that the longer you bat and the deeper you take the game, the more worried is the opposition and its bowler. That has what Daryl Mitchell has done here tonight. He saw the first two New Zealand wickets go down cheaply but ensured he batted through, and here is… taking his team closer to a place in the final."

Mitchell, who came out to open, took his time and eventually finished the game off reminding everyone of a perfect finisher. Thanks to the 30-year-old, his team will play their first ever ICC T20 World Cup final in a few days time. Mitchell scored 72 off 47 balls and the bulk of the acceleration happened in the penultimate over.A pattern which has been identified with best finishers of the modern day game.

There was an uncharacteristic charm to Mitchell as he finished his innings at 72 off just 47 deliveries, making sure that New Zealand don’t take the game deep which could have jeopardised their chances like 2019 final. The opening batter kept finding the odd boundaries, but chose not to hit every ball out of the park, saving his best for the 18th over where he took Woakes by surprise.

