T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner Hits Bizarre Six Off Mohammad Hafeez, Umpire Calls it a No Ball | WATCH

Something bizarre happened during the second semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai. Mohammad Hafeez bowled an amazing delivery which tapped twice before reaching Warner who was the striker at the moment. It was so slow that he just helped it away for a six. To add insult to the injury, it was called a NO BALL! The incident happened in Australia’s run chase where they needed 177 runs for a win. A six was the need of the hour for the Aussies who were lagging behind in the required run rate. But it came—in most bizarre way in the seventh over. It was the first ball of the over and it looked like the bowler hasn’t given an iota of effort in the delivery. It took forever to reach the left hander who smashed it out of the park, silencing thousands cheering for Pakistan. It was called a no ball by the umpire quickly.

Earlier Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman hit attacking half-centuries to drive Pakistan to 176 for four against Australia in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday. Rizwan, who top-scored with 67, and Zaman, who hit an unbeaten 55 off 32 deliveries, put on 72 runs for the second wicket to help Pakistan to a challenging total after being into bat first in Dubai.

Rizwan’s opening stand of 71 with skipper Babar Azam, who made 39, unsettled the Australian bowling in the first six overs of powerplay.

Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were in doubt for the contest after having fever in the lead up to the match but tested negative for Covid.

“Rizwan was in hospital yesterday, but he was fit to play today, and he showed exceptional bravery," said Pakistan batting coach and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa broke the opening stand after sending back Babar, who has amassed 303 runs to lead the tournament’s batting chart, caught at long-on following his 34-ball knock laced with five fours.

Rizwan kept up the attack and smashed Zampa for a six to become the first player to aggregate 1,000 runs in T20 internationals in a calendar year. He survived a hit on the helmet grill by a quick bouncer from Pat Cummins as the physio came in to conduct a concussion test with the batsman smiling.

