T20 World Cup 2021: Disappointment is Just an Understatement-VVS Laxman on India's Poor Run

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has come down heavily on Virat Kohli and his men after they went down to New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup Group B match in Dubai. Writing a column for Times of India, Laxman gave a peak into his frank assessment. He wrote for the first time he saw fear in cricketers with apprehension writ large on their faces.

“To say that India’s batting against New Zealand was disappointing will be an understatement. Several times in the past few months, India have bounced back from setbacks with courage and positivity. It might have been in a different format, but resilience and self-belief is what one has come to expect of the current Indian side. None of that was on view in Dubai on Sunday."

Laxman was referring to India’s resilient performances under Kohli which was on display in Australia, England where team cameback after losing heavily. However, no such thing was on display; nonetheless, Kohli and his men have three games remaining against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

“For the first time in my recollection, I saw apprehension, if not fear, on the faces of the batsmen. They were hesitant and uncertain, and it reflected in faulty shot selection. Three wickets in the first eight overs didn’t help their cause against a New Zealand attack that bowled tight lines and gave nothing away. India would have come prepared with their plans to counter the Kiwi discipline, but those never manifested themselves on the park," Laxman opined.

India were the favourites to lift the trophy as some of the players were camping in the country due to IPL 2021. But the team let down the pundits and fans alike. “India had so many things going for them leading into the tournament. There was an experience, great skill and an understanding of what they would expect in the T20 World Cup, given that they had just finished playing in the IPL in the UAE. Armed with all that knowledge, you’d have expected India’s batsmen to give a better account of themselves," added Laxman.

“110 for seven, no matter how superbly New Zealand bowled, is simply not acceptable. It will be interesting to know what target India had in mind when they went out to bat, and what was the communication from the openers to the dugout after the first couple of overs."

