T20 World Cup 2021: Everyone Has Social Media On Their Phone These Days...Don't Belittle Us-Mahmudullah

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah has finally opened up after their opening game upset against Scotland, saying that he and his whole team felt bad after they were belittled on social media. The skipper was on the edge against Oman as well when the team was on the verge of a knockout. The Tigers made 153 runs batting first. To make situation worse, Oman were in hot pursuit with the score reading 81/2 at one stage. Fortunately, Bangladesh managed to remove dangerman Jatinder Singh and Oman imploded. It has been a topsy turvy ride so far for the 35-year-old.

“We all felt bad by each and everything, from all sides," Mahmudullah said. “We are human, we also have feelings. We have families. Our parents and children sit in front of the TV. They also get upset. Everyone has social media on their phone these days. We expect criticism when it is warranted but if that resorts to being belittled, we feel bad. There were many questions, including about the three senior players’ strike rate,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“We tried hard, but we didn’t get the result. Everyone makes sacrifices. We play with injuries. Some of us take painkillers every day. Many don’t know about these things, so it is not right to talk about our commitment. I hope we can be more settled now. Within the team, there is positive energy, and for that I thank the whole team. I hope things will get better," he added.

He said that “trying too hard because of the expectations" was one of the major reasons for the team going down to Scotland in the opening ICC T20 First Round Group B match. Following the shock six-run defeat to debutants Scotland, Bangladesh upped their game and won the remaining two group matches to avoid the blushes and make it to the ‘Super 12s’.

(With agency inputs)

