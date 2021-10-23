T20 World Cup 2021: Fans Maintain Social Distancing With Fenced Sitting Arrangement; See Pics

Fenced sitting arrangement was was the rage on social media as Australia took on South Africa in the T20 World Cup opener. Group of fans had their own private space so that social distancing could be maintained. This is a first multinational tournament that is being played after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic and ICC made sure that international travelers were segregated in their own private space. A number of fans were seen sitting in their cubicle-shaped space which was well protected with a fence so that a particular family or a group stays intact and doesn’t stray across. ICC knows they can’t take a chance with travellers coming across as far as Australia to West Indies where the Covid situation still remains prevalent. Fans and commentators loved the idea with many lauding the organisers for this smart move.

The fenced pods the spectators are sitting in is an interesting innovation— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) October 23, 2021

Audience sitting in the fence to maintain social distancing. #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/NSIwNjk4Jr— Sher Ali (@SahabShero) October 23, 2021

ICC last hosted a multinational event when world was a different place. It was back in July 2019 when ICC Cricket World Cup was played. In between, ECB, CA and BCCI—the top three board were able to host their bilateral series; BCCI even went onto host the IPL twice. ICC has already said that it will be the sole acting authority in case of a possible covid outbreak in UAE.

The ICC already has a committee of medical exerts in place which also includes BCCI’s Dr Abhijit Salvi but it is understood that there could be a few positive cases even if there’s bio-bubble in place.

“I think we have been pretty clear in our communication with the members. We have a committee set up to look at any cases that arise during the event," Allardice said. “Any decisions around matches will be taken by that committee and it’s not going to be something that’s going to be dealt by the members as it may do in bilateral cricket," he said. 2 DRS referrals allowed per team during event

