T20 World Cup 2021, Final: Amit Mishra Trolled For Mistakenly Congratulating New Zealand

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra was trolled heavily after he mistakenly congratulated New Zealand for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, instead it was Australia who actually won it. Mishra realised it only after he was trolled on Twitter for his mistake. “Congratulations team @BLACKCAPS on winning the World Cup Trophy. Great team effort. Very well played. #NZvsAUS #T20WorldCupFinal #AajTak #DelhiCapitals #BCCI T20WorldCup,” he wrote on Twitter.

Amit Mishra played his last international games for India in 2016 (Both ODI and Test) while his last T20I match came against England in January 2017. Surprisingly, he hasn’t announced his retirement. He continued to play for Delhi Capitals. Mishra came to his senses when fans trolled him heavily after which he deleted the tweet. Here’s a screenshot:

Meanwhile riding on fifties from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Australia beat New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

A target of 173 in a global final is never easy but Marsh with his power and reach made it look like a walk in the park in the company of David Warner (53 off 38 balls), who also turned the wheels of fortune for himself and his team during a victory, achieved in 18.5 overs.

Marsh, a man of immense potential, who has never really done justice to his enormous talent, lit Dubai’s skyline with some ruthless stroke-play and it was one such night when Kane Williamson’s touch of class was left in the shadow.

It’s never the great feeling to watch Williamson as a ‘tragic hero’ but even in defeat, the graceful Black Caps skipper would doff his hat for Marsh, who became Australia’s ‘Man for the Job’, having been promoted to number three for this tournament.

There were twitched eyebrows for the better part but no more after the ‘Super Sunday’.

It was a night when brute power defeated sheer artistry. Marsh hit six fours and four sixes, including a couple off monster ones off Ish Sodhi’s (0/40 in 3 overs) bowling. One was a slog sweep and the second was a straight one down the ground.

