T20 World Cup 2021 Final: 'Lot of People Wrote Us Off Early' - Who Said What After Australia's Historic Triumph

Australia are the T20 World Champions. In the lead up to the marquee event, they suffered two bilateral T20I series defeats against West Indies and Bangladesh. Questions were raised over the composition of their squad and they weren’t among the favourites. But the Aaron Finch-led side produced a superb show to end their wait.

Here’s what the Australian players said after winning the title.

Mitchell Marsh, Player of the Match

“Lot of people say this but I really don’t have words right now. An amazing six weeks with this group. Coaching staff came up to me in the WI and said you’ll bat three for this tournament. I jumped at the opportunity. Not a whole lot of thinking that goes into that (on starting his innings with a six off first ball). Just wanted to go out there and have a presence."

David Warner, Player of the Tournament

“..for me it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets and try to hit some balls. Definitely up there with 2015. Being part of the World Cup final against England a decade ago definitely hurt. These guys are a great bunch of guys. Great support staff, great team, great support back home. Just wanted to put on a great spectacle for everyone. Bit of nerves around with a good score on the board. Just great to see the guys deliver."

Justin Langer, Coach

“Everyone that wins a World Cup says it’s hard to process, it’s hard to put in words, but this is such a wonderful group of people. Every coach and every captain says the same but we have got some amazing cricketers here. We haven’t had a chance to play together for different reasons for the last 12 months. When we all got back together, it was almost like a reunion. There are so many close relationships there, a very special moment for everyone. We knew when we came together how much talent we had. There’s enormous talent in the team."

Josh Hazlewood

“There’s always pressure, the batters come at you from ball one and we kept the powerplay to 40ish runs, so a good effort there. I got away towards the end. Exceptional chase from our guys. Kane is a superb players, has been for a long time, it was a classical Kane innings. He scored all around, and hurt us when we bowled poorly.

Matthew Wade

“Felt like a lot of people wrote us off early, but internally we spoke about how we could be the first team to achieve this for Australia. Something really, really special. More than my innings (vs Pakistan), the partnership (with Marcus Stoinis) will stand out. We didn’t realize we scored as many runs as we did. Today we were confident that if the boys could get off to a good start we can do this. Thankfully Mitch (Marsh), Davey and Maxi did it."

Adam Zampa

“I just tried to bowl to my strength, to the best of my abilities. I knew the wickets are going to be slow. I bowled in some good times, we won tosses and bowled with a dry ball. Tried to get wickets and tried to defend when needed. Lot of credit to the support staff. Preparation from their side has been great. This is their win as well."

Glenn Maxwell

“Adam Zampa been a superstar in this format as well as one-day cricket for a long period of time. I have had the pleasure of having him at the Stars and watched him grow into the player he is. To watch him bring all his talent straight into international cricket, he’s fitted in so well. In the last 3 years, as a leg-spinner, I don’t think there haven’t been many better in the world. (On his personal form heading into the tournament) It was perfect, I was able to give myself a few days off before the tournament to freshen up. I was hitting the ball really well, I wasn’t required a whole lot. It was nice to be out there and hit the winning runs."

Aaron Finch, The Captain

“"This is huge. To be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances. Can’t believe people wrote him off saying he was done (David Warner). That’s when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear."

