T20 World Cup 2021 Final, NZ vs AUS: Aaron Finch Opts to Bowl First Against New Zealand, Tim Seifert Replaces Devon Conway

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the summit clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams are bidding for their maiden title in the tournament with Australia unchanged from their semi-final win over Pakistan.

The Australia skipper talked about the team’s victory in the semifinals against Pakistan and hailed Adam Zampa for his consistent show throughout this tournament.

“We’ll have a bowl. Looks a little bit dry but I don’t think it will change. It might skid with the new ball. We’re playing the same team. The way we hung in the contest and take it deep was crucial for us. Zampa has been superb for a while in the shortest format, and hopefully, that will continue. It is a new format, a new team and our record over NZ doesn’t matter at all," Finch said at the toss.

Kane Williamson’s New Zealand have one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand and was ruled out.

Meanwhile, Williamson admitted that he would also have fielded first if got the chance. The Kiwi skipper further talked about how Mitchell Santner can play a big role for the team in the finale.

“We would have fielded as well. It looks like a reasonable wicket and who knows about the dew. Just trying to get a competitive total. We have one obvious change: Conway is out and Seifert is in. It is a shame that he misses but as a team we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitch Santner is a world-class operator and it didn’t quite work out in the match the other night. We don’t want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments," Williamson said at the toss.

Playing XIs of Australia and New Zealand

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

