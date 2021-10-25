T20 World Cup 2021: Former Pakistan Cricketers Celebrate Historic Win Against India on Twitter

After a drought of wins against India, since the inception of the cricket World Cup, Pakistan finally had their chance on October 24, 2021, to register their first-ever victory over the arch-rivals. The teams had first met in a World Cup in 1992 and since then Pakistan had always been losing in the mega event against India. After the launch of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Pakistan had lost to India 5 times but the Babar Azam-led side scripted history on Sunday.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The day invited celebratory messages on Twitter from many cricketers from Pakistan who had suffered embarrassment at the hands of India in the past.

Shoaib Akhtar, who had been appearing on Indian Television channels without expressing too much confidence before the match, rejoiced the moment with a series of videos on Twitter. He lauded the Men in Green for beating “breaking the myth.” One of these videos also took a dig at Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh, who had jokingly asked for a walkover from Pakistan. “Haanji? Walk over chahiye tha Harbhajan Singh,” the tweet read.

Here are the other tweets and videos from Shoaib Akhtar just after the game.

What a win. Flawless. Kya baat hai. pic.twitter.com/zLPvCvkFn3— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 24, 2021

Pakistani legend Wasim Akram too took to Twitter to laud the team and wrote, “Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green…”

Finally the jinx is over winning against India in World Cups. What a thumping win by boys in green… #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #T20WorldCup— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 24, 2021

ALSO READ | This Needs to Stop! Former Cricketers Rally Support Behind Mohammed Shami After Trolls Target Indian Pacer

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi retweeted an animated image shared by the ICC after the game with Shahid and Shaheen Afridi in the frame celebrating. “Same name, same number, new era,” the tweet by ICC comparing the star performer in the game with the legend read. Afridi in his tweet wrote, “Same celebration, same side, new result. Well done my boys (green heart emoji).” Interestingly, Shaheen who dismissed the top three batters Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli in the game, is also the to-be son-in-law of Shahid.

Here are some of the more tweets from members of the Pakistan cricket fraternity

What a day . History it is ! Breathtaking @babarazam258 brilliant @iMRizwanPak exceptional @iShaheenAfridi . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) October 24, 2021

Enjoyed the clinical win @PTVSp0rts studio with the amazing team! Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/n0eFDRACUJ— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 24, 2021

Pakistan has changed history tonight! All the stats have changed for good. Keep the winning streak and inshaAllah this world cup will be coming to Pakistan. Love u boys in green #pakvsid @TheRealPCB— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 24, 2021

Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi. The nation is proud of you all. pic.twitter.com/ygoOVTu37l— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 24, 2021

Alhamdolilla…It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun.. such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish.#PakistanZindabad— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 24, 2021

Talking about the match, India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss after scoring 151 runs in the first innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here