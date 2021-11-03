T20 World Cup 2021: Four Key Battles That Will Decide the Fate of India vs Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi

India will be up against Afghanistan in their third ICC T20 World Cup Group 1 encounter in Abu Dhabi. The pressure will be on Virat Kohli and his men provided that their semi final hopes are hanging by a thread at the moment. Also, the wicket in Abu Dhabi is expected to play exactly the way Dubai played in the game against New Zealand. It will grip, it will slow down and with the quality of spinners that Afghanistan has, some issues are bound to arise.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Here are four key battles on which the game hinges.

Virat Kohli vs Rashid Khan: Kohli is the best batter available to Indian cricket team even in these trying circumstances. He has accounted for 66 runs—highest from the side—in two games. Not to mention that he scored a fifty against Pakistan, but succumbed to some good spin bowling against Ish Sodhi in the second match. Against Rashid Khan, he will have his task cut out. He had struggled in IPL 2020 on these very pitches against him where he accounted for 18 runs off 19 deliveries he faced. Meanwhile Rashid has seven wickets in the tournament so far with his performance against Pakistan catching the eye.

Although, Rohit has struggled with the bat, but the tournament is far from over. India will play three games against Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia, and the opener can really use his time well to get back in the groove. In Naveen ul Haq, he has got a perfect target as Rohit’s recent form against pacers is far better than the spinners. The 22-year-old can be extremely fast with his sling shot action; the elegant right hander can use his pace to carve out the scoring shots at will. All in all, it will be an exciting battle.What a battle would this be! At one end, you have a guy like Shehzad who wears his emotions on his sleeve. On the other, you have a willy seamer in Bumrah. Shehzad doesn’t mind taking the best on. Against Bumrah, he is likely to be the brash Afghan who is scared of none. Meanwhile, the Indian can really keep him in check with his pinpoint yorkers and shear pace which was on display against the Kiwis on Sunday. Shehzad remains quite popular among Indian fans, but his ‘devil may care attitude’ is the last thing India want.It has been a disappointing World Cup for Jadeja, let’s be very frank. Fans are tired of watching him in yellow (CSK) jersey, doing impossible things. Is there anything that he can’t accomplish in that jersey, you would ask. Well, turns out there is in-fact a lot. Against New Zealand in Dubai, Jadeja gave away 23 off his two overs. If this wasn’t enough, his street-smart batting too came under the scanner. He he accounted for 39 runs in two games! All in all, there is a lot to prove for Ravindra Jadeja as we know. In Nabi, he will perhaps face his mirror image. Someone who can be explosive lower down the order, quickly bowl a couple of overs and get an odd breakthrough as well. Whoever wins the battle, will control the fate of an exciting game.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here