T20 World Cup 2021 Group 1 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer And Highest Wicket-Taker Update After England vs South Africa Super 12 Match

Rassie van der Dussen smashed an unbeaten 94 to steer South Africa to 189 for two against England in their bid to seal a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday. South Africa needed to restrict England to 131 or fewer in this Super 12 contest in Sharjah to improve their run-rate and edge out Australia who thrashed West Indies by eight wickets in the first match of the day. But they failed to do so; nonetheless, they won the match by ten runs.

As can be seen here, England and Australia have qualified in the semi final and both the teams are rightly placed at number one and number 2 spots. Bangladesh and West Indies are at the bottom.

T20 World Cup Highest Run-getter

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka continues to be the leading run-getter with 231 from six innings including two half-centuries. The second spot is also occupied by a Sri Lankan in Pathum Nissanka who has 221 runs from eight innings. England opener Jos Buttler is third with 214 runs from four innings including one century and one fifty. India opener KL Rahul has jumped to the 12th spot and is the best placed Indian in the list with 140 runs from four innings that include two half-centuries.

T20 World Cup Top Wicket-taker

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps to his name followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh who has 11 wickets. The third spot is also occupied by a spinner in Adam Zampa of Australia with 10 wickets so far.