T20 World Cup 2021 Group 2 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer And Highest Wicket-Taker Update After India vs Scotland Super 12 Match

A stunning run-chase from India in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 saw them boosting their net run-rate to 1.691 which is now the best in their group and has helped them leapfrog Afghanistan to the third spot as well. After skittling Scotland for 85, powered by a 19-ball 50 from opener KL Rahul, India overhauled the target in 6.3 overs to finish at 89/2.

The fight for the second semi-final spot from the Group 2 continues to be cagey with New Zealand earlier in the day recording their third win of the tournament to move to the second spot behind Pakistan.

Group 2 Points Table

Pakistan continue to be at the top with eight points from four matches and a net run-rate of 1.065. They will face Scotland on Sunday in their final group match. Scotland, who have lost all four of their matches continue to languish at the bottom behind Namibia who have one win from their four matches played so far. Afghanistan, who started the day at the second spot, have slipped to fourth now.

T20 World Cup Highest Run-getter

Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka continues to be the leading run-getter with 231 from six innings including two half-centuries. The second spot is also occupied by a Sri Lankan in Pathum Nissanka who has 221 runs from eight innings. England opener Jos Buttler is third with 214 runs from four innings including one century and one fifty.

India opener KL Rahul has jumped to the 12th spot and is the best placed Indian in the list with 140 runs from four innings that include two half-centuries.

T20 World Cup Top Wicket-taker

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps to his name followed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh who has 11 wickets. The third spot is also occupied by a spinner in Adam Zampa of Australia with 10 wickets so far.

