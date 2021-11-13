T20 World Cup 2021: How Australia Made it to the Final From Group of Death

Australia were not the favourites going into the T20 World Cup as they had lost successive series against West Indies and Bangladesh in the lead up to the marquee event. However, the team, barring one game, produced fighting performances to emerge from their group as the second semi-finalist ahead of the likes of South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Here’s how they entered the final

Match 1: Defeated South Africa

In their tournament opener, Australia were up against South Africa and were left chasing a low total with Marcus Stoinis winning the game in the final over.

Chasing 118 proved to be a difficult task for Australia as they slipped to 38/3 and then 81/5. However, Stoinis and Matthew Wade stitched an unbeaten 40-run partnership to take their team over the line with two balls to spare. The win though gave them the momentum.

Match 2: Defeated Sri Lanka

Australia were back to their best as they smashed Sri Lanka and their openers Aaron Finch and David Warner finding form. They chased down 155 in 17 overs with Warner hitting 65.

Match 3: Lost to England

A hiding followed. England thrashed Australia in Dubai and suddenly, their campaign began appearing a bit shaky. Chris Woakes was superb up front as England dismantled Australia for 125-all out. In response, Jos Buttler stepped up and smashed Australia to all parts of the ground in his innings of 71 from 32 balls. England cruised home with more than eight overs to spare. Such was the loss that Australia’s Net Run Rate took a beating and they needed to bounce back and win their next matches with conviction.

ALSO READ: New Zealand The Side to Beat in The Final

Match 4: Defeated Bangladesh

Against Bangladesh, Australia came out all guns blazing as they dismissed them for just 73. And then Finch, Warner and Mitchell Marsh flexed their muscles and chased the target down in just 38 balls to more than make up for the dip in net run rate.

Match 5: Defeated West Indies

Australia were absolutely brilliant in another dominant win against West Indies as they won the game by eight wickets. West Indies were restricted to 157 and once again Warner and Marsh stepped up to chase the target down with 22 balls to spare.

And then despite South Africa beating England in the final match of the group, Australia made it through to the semi-finals courtesy of a better net run rate.

ALSO READ: Three Memorable New Zealand vs Australia Contests

Semi-final: Defeated Pakistan

They took on Pakistan in the semi-final and the match was an absolute nail-biter. Pakistan were asked to bat first and they finished strong, posting 176 runs on the board. Australia were in the game during the chase but Shadab Khan picked up four wickets to break their back and once again the equation came down to the final five overs.

In the last five overs, Australia required 62 runs with five wickets remaining. Hasan Ali was tonked for 15 runs in the 18th over, before Matthew Wade dispatched three consecutive sixes after being given a reprieve by Hasan to enter the final where they will meet New Zealand.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here