T20 World Cup 2021: How Much Prize Money did Australia and New Zealand Win

Australia defeated New Zealand on Sunday by eight wickets to win the T20 World Cup for the first time. The Australian side is a five-time ODI World Cup holder, but remained without a T20 World Cup until Sunday. After being forced to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium, the Kiwis posted 172 runs on the back of skipper Kane Williamson’s superlative 85 off just 48. However, the Aussies were in no mood to stop despite the early shock of captain Aaron Finch’s dismissal while chasing.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh stitched up a nearly 100-run partnership, and they eventually completed their respective half-centuries. When Warner walked back on 53, there wasn’t much left for New Zealand to defend. The rest was done by Glenn Maxwell who found his form in the tournament just at the right time. Marsh, who hit the fastest 50 of the T20 World Cup final, was awarded Man of the Match for his brilliant 77 not out which ensured Australia never fell into New Zealand’s trap.

So, now that the ICC tournament is over, how much prize money did Australia and New Zealand win?

The winner of T20 World Cup 2021, Australia, will get Rs 11.9 crore. Additionally, the Aussies will also receive Rs 1.2 crore for winning four Super 12 matches. All in all, Finch’s side will receive Rs 13.1 crore.

Coming to New Zealand, the runner-up team will receive a prize money of Rs 5.95 crore. Since the Kiwis also won four of their five Super 12 matches, they also get Rs 1.2 crore. So, the Blackcaps will get richer by Rs 7.15 crore.

This was the first-ever T20 World Cup final for New Zealand, while Australia had played only one final before, in 2010 when it lost to England. Warner was named the Man of Tournament for his wonderful figure of 289 runs in the ICC event.

