T20 World Cup 2021: If Pakistan Lose Against India, They Won't Get Through to Semis-Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels Pakistan might be out of the World Cup very soon if they lose their opening game against India. Speaking to Deep Dasgupta on his Youtube channel, he said that Pakistan won’t be able to turn around their campaign in case of a possible loss as they play their next game in two day’s time against New Zealand. “If Pakistan get beaten by India in the first game, they’ve got a short turnaround to play New Zealand. I think that will be a huge factor on whether Pakistan go through or not. If Pakistan lose against India in the first game, I don’t think they will get through, India will get through. So watch that space.”

Meanwhile he sounded quite optimistic about their arch-rivals India who he felt will surely be in semi-finals, adding that Pakistan will also go through provided that they win against India. “The teams that I think are going to go to the semis are England and the West Indies from Group 1 and from Group 2 I think it’s going to be Pakistan and India,” he added.

India have been outstanding so far in the couple of warm-up games they have played so far. They beat England quite handsomely and then went onto beat Australia as well. India have some issues to ponder, but they look the team to beat with their top three in prime form.

Brett Lee Expects KL Rahul to be Top Scorer and Mohammed Shami to Be Leading Wicket-taker

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee feels India’s KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami could emerge as the top run-getter and the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup Super 12s. Rahul has been in sublime form in the IPL where he was the third highest scorer and his Punjab Kings teammate Shami bowled some great spells in recent times including one in the World Cup practice game against England.

