T20 World Cup 2021: India Give BLM Gesture a Miss; Players Don't Take the Knee Against New Zealand

The Indian cricket team refrained from taking a knee against New Zealand at the start of the all important encounter of the ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 Game in Dubai. Earlier, India made the gesture against Pakistan which only put pressure on other teams, especially South Africa to come out with a new directive, asking players to collectively take the knee in the remainder of the tournament. Why did the Virat Kohli led side gave the BLM a snub is not known at the moment. Earlier Kohli had told the press that they were told to take the knee against Pakistan in post match PC.

“That was communicated to us by the management. The Pakistan team agreed to pay their tribute towards the same cause, and then we accepted our side of things, as well. Yeah, that’s how it was decided,” Kohli said.

Sportsperson across the world have been taking the knee to attract attention towards the Black Lives Matter movement which started in USA last year after the death of George Floyd. The teams have voluntarily agreed to take the knee since it is a multinational tournament and will attract eyeballs across the world. But inconsistency on Indian team’s part, which is a high profile side, invites attention.

Earlier the knee gesture almost threatened to end Quinton de Kock’s career after he refused to do so. He was thrashed on social media and there were reports that IPL behemoth Mumbai Indians might drop him altogether. After the hullabaloo, De Kock went back on his promise. In a lengthy statement shared on CSA’s official Twitter handle, De Kock has said he did not, in any way meant to “disrespect anyone by not playing against West Indies, especially the West Indian team themselves."

