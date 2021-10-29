T20 World Cup 2021: India May Review Bowling Combination For Match Against New Zealand

Strangely India’s selectors, all former bowlers across formats, ignored the claims of tweakers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup event in the United Arab Emirates. Post the 2016 competition in India, the orthodox wrist-spinner, Chahal and the Chinaman bowler Yadav have been India’s top two successful slow bowlers, taking 63 wickets from 49 matches and 41 wickets from 23 matches respectively.

The selection committee comprising Chetan Sharma, Sunil Joshi, Debashish Mohanty, Abey Kuruvilla and Harvinder Singh probably believe that both are a spent force in international cricket. Chahal’s best years were 2017 and 2018 when he took 23 wickets in eleven matches, conceding 7.83 an over and 18 wickets in 13 matches conceding 7.90 an over respectively.

There has been a slump in Chahal’s form. Clearly, his returns of 1/44, 1/34 and 1/41 in the home series against England at Motera has not been received well by the selectors. Moreover, he had become less economical conceding 8.97, 9.06 and 8.63 runs an over in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He took 1/19 though against a depleted Sri Lanka at Colombo last July.

The left hand unorthodox Yadav took 12 wickets from eight matches in 2017 conceding 7.66 an over and 21 wickets from nine matches in 2018 conceding 5.97 an over. His wicket-taking ability declined to eight wickets in the next three seasons 2019, 2020 and 2021. In the two matches he played in each of the three years he has conceded 8.88, 9.50 and 7.67 an over. The last two wickets came against Sri Lanka four months ago in Colombo.

It’s a matter of conjecture if Virat Kohli wanted the experienced Chahal, but the selection committee went in favour of Rahul Chahar, the Mumbai Indians leg spinner who made his debut in 2019 and took six wickets against England and Sri Lanka this year. The selectors are impressed with Chahar’s IPL showing in the last three seasons; he has taken 41 wickets together conceding around 7. 50 an over.

After a reasonably good run in this year’s IPL, a tournament that has immense international flavours, the curious looked at the mid-October Indian team selection with interest, but the five wise men stuck to their original team, bringing in medium-pacer Shardul Thakur for left-arm spinner Axar Patel. They retained Ravichandran Ashwin, a surprise selection in mid-September considering that he had not played Twenty20 international for four years.

Kohli chose Ravindra Jadeja and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the first match against Pakistan. As Kohli explained after the defeat, dewfall played its part and both Jadeja and Chakravarthy were hardly effective. It’s to be seen of Kohli goes for a change in the spin personnel. The India captain has options in Ashwin and Chahar to pick from. Kohli will have to look at the balance that’s so vital across all formats, more so in Twenty20.

While the declining form could have been the reason for Chahal’s non-selection, the selection committee more or less got the correct combination in the pace department. Once it was known that Hardik Pandya was not feeling comfortable bowling in the IPL, the selection committee swapped the positions of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur.

The presence of Thakur in the team of 15 is a good development. Perhaps he could get a look in at the expense of either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammad Shami. Both Kumar and Shami looked listless against Pakistan. Kumar conceded 25 in three and Shami 43 in 3.5.

Pakistan had a small target to chase down and Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan demonstrated total control on the Indian pacemen to win the match by ten wickets. Kohli chose Kumar and Shami ahead of Jasprit Bumrah to start the proceedings with the new ball.

Kumar made his Twenty20 debut in 2012 and after 52 matches he has taken 50 wickets at 6.93. His ability to manipulate the seam with the new ball and affect breakthroughs are in his favour. Kohli has spoken about Kumar’s skill, but it is his and Shami’s selection the team management may look at deeply in order to find a way to get Thakur in. Thakur has taken 31 wickets in 22 T20Is but at a heavy cost of 9.11 an over. Thakur is a good hitter and that’s a bonus he brings to the team.

The match against New Zealand is crucial as a win will put India in the fray for the semi-finals. Kohli and the think tank would mull over a lot before choosing the XI. Even someone like a facile swinger of the cricket bat like Ishan Kishan is a strong contender.

