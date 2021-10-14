T20 World Cup 2021: India's Official Jersey Displayed on The Iconic Burj Khalifa

After the Indian cricket team’s official kit for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was unveiled on October 13, the jerseys were put on display on one of the most the famous skyscrapers in the world, the Burj Khalifa, in Dubai. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the Indian cricket team enjoys support all around the world, and that there was no better way to celebrate the enthusiasm of their fans.

“The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa,” BCCI said on Twitter while sharing a video of the historic moment.

The Team India World Cup jersey unveil gets bigger and better with a projection on the iconic Burj Khalifa.Watch the historic moment here! 🇮🇳 @mpl_sport #BillionCheersJersey #ShowYourGame #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ee8S6rGD6c — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2021

Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game. 🇮🇳Get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia and #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. #MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey pic.twitter.com/PdTXGrjpE9 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2021

India will begin their campaign in the mega event on October 24 with a blockbuster clash against Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led side will be seen wearing the new gear in their practice matches versus England and Australia. The jersey was unveiled officially by the BCCI on Wednesday.

While the T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, India still remains the official host. The tournament was earlier scheduled to take place in India but was shifted to the Middle East due to the Covid-19 pandemic and monsoon season in the country.

India and Pakistan have met in the T20 World Cup five times. India have emerged victorious on all five occasions.

Since India and Pakistan do not play each other apart from the multi-nation competitions like ICC events or the Asia Cup, this rare battle has gained prominence due to its rarity.

Scheduled to begin on October 17, the T20 World Cup has India and Pakistan in the same group along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifiers which are yet to be decided.

