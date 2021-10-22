T20 World Cup 2021: India’s Splendid Performances in Warm-ups Create a Problem of Plenty

India’s splendid performances in two warm up games, apart from boosting confidence in players and fans, has also created a problem of plenty for the team management. There were quite a few players in the squad whose form in the IPL looked tepid and had become a cause for some worry leading into the T20 World Cup. That worry has been dissipated, to be replaced by who to include in the playing XI starting with the match against Pakistan on Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, chief coach Ravi Shastri and mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni would have been relieved and pleased at the way the warm up matches against England and Australia, two strong teams, played out. Victory in both matches, while undoubtedly strongly desired, were perhaps less significant in struggling players finding their mojo in the current situation. Ishan Kishan played a dashing knock against England, which was instrumental in the team’s easy win. Against Australia, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and to an extent Hardik Pandya batted marvelously to overhaul a competitive score with lots of wickets and overs to spare.

These batsmen had been unspectacular in the second phase of the IPL played in the UAE. While Rohit did not look out of touch, there were some apprehensions about his fitness and lack of big scores. His sublime 60 (retired) against the Aussies showed he was back in peak form. Unlike Rohit, who was missing out on big scores in the IPL, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav had looked badly out of touch. So much so that Mumbai Indians dropped Ishan from the playing XI after a couple of matches, bringing him back only towards the end of the league stage.

In MI’s last couple of games in the IPL, both he and Yadav finished with explosive knocks. But whether these were a flash in the pan or something sustainable was the lingering query. Both batsmen played with aplomb in the warm up games, living up to their billing, but also piling on pressure on the team management. In bowling, Shami picked up three wickets to deal body blows to England while Bumrah picked up one, a threat all the time and with an excellent economy rate. Against Bhuvaneshwar Kumar went for plenty, but against Australia made a strong comeback, showing that the ability to bowl late swing hadn’t deserted him completely. Shardul Thakur, without taking a wicket bowled with verve.

Among spinners, Jadeja was hardly an issue. His hardy batting and brilliant fielding assure him a place in the playing XI in any format, but who would be his partner in the T20 World Cup was the debate before the two warm up matches. Ashwin – who had a rather barren IPL — picked up two in one over early in the innings to scuttle Australia’s prospects of getting a big score. Varun Chakravarthy was wisely used sparingly so as to not expose him. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, among those who didn’t have a rewarding IPL, got a fair number of overs which he bowled with skill and control.

I’ve given this backdrop to highlight how players from the Indian squad who were being viewed with skepticism during the IPL have all come good in time, but which has also made the task of finalizing the playing XI a vexing issue with multiple dimensions. For instance, should the batting include Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav or both? Considering that Pandya’s unlikely to bowl, does he still make the cut? Should the bowling have three pacers and two spinner or the other way around on UAE pitches? Between Bhuvaneshwar and Shardul, who should be picked to partner Bumrah and Shami?

Among slow bowlers, apart from Jadeja, which spinner(s) from among Ashwin, Chakravarthy and Chahar will bring optimum value? Does Kohli, who was tried out for a couple of overs against Australia, have the wherewithal to be the fifth bowler so that an extra batsman can be accommodated? This will confound the team management to an extent, but in the wider picture it’s a good problem to have, for even the bench players must be in good nick. While India’s opening match against Pakistan is expectedly hogging the headlines right now, it must be remembered that the World Cup is a three-week campaign.

Given the unpredictability of the format, teams have to be in prime physical and mental condition for each match, irrespective of the opposition. It can’t be lost on the likes of Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit Sharma who have been around for a while that India’s only title came in the inaugural tournament way back in 2007. That explains the hardship quotient of winning the World Cup, even for a team that has been consistently projected as favourites.

A good start in the tournament is a boon, and what could be better than beating the arch rivals. In the ICC rankings, it’s a close contest with India placed no. 2 (behind England), and Pakistan marginally behind at no. 3. In such high octane contests, however, rankings don’t matter as much as which team can hold its nerve better. In ICC tournaments, India’s record against Pakistan is fantastic. The only defeat suffered was in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. In ODI and T20 World Cups, India has a cent percent victory rate. Can this winning streak be sustained? Pakistan’s recent performances have been impressive, but I’d tilt towards India because of greater depth of experience and proven class.

Pakistan have some exciting youngsters to assist high quality players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, apart from veterans like Mohamed Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. But the big stage and big occasion demands mental toughness and experience to go with skills. For that reason, R Ashwin would be a good inclusion in the playing XI. He’s wily, but also tough. And also Hardik Pandya, even if as a specialist batsman, because of his nerveless, clean hitting in the slog overs and superb fielding. This would increase the onus on the five specialist bowlers who can’t afford to have an off day.

My playing XI: Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvaneshwar/Shardul, Mohamed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. If the pitch is perceived as one which help spin, Chahar/Chakravarthy replace Bhuvi or Shardul.

