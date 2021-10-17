T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland: Full List of Fixtures And Complete Squad Details

Factbox on the Ireland team participating at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to get underway from October 17 with the qualifiers. Ireland are placed in Group A of qualifying round alongside Namibia, Netherlands and former champions Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland are in Group A. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the Super-12 stage which starts from October 23.

Coach: Graham Ford

Highest ranked batter: Paul Stirling (15)

Highest ranked bowler: Mark Adair (28)

Best finish: Super 8 (2009)

Full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Qualifying fixtures

Oct. 18: vs Netherlands Abu Dhabi

Oct. 20: vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi

Oct. 22: vs Namibia Sharjah

