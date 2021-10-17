CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland: Full List of Fixtures And Complete Squad Details
1-MIN READ

T20 World Cup 2021, Ireland: Full List of Fixtures And Complete Squad Details

Captain of Ireland cricket team Andrew Balbirnie. (AFP Photo)

Captain of Ireland cricket team Andrew Balbirnie. (AFP Photo)

Fixtures and full squad for the Ireland team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Factbox on the Ireland team participating at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 set to get underway from October 17 with the qualifiers. Ireland are placed in Group A of qualifying round alongside Namibia, Netherlands and former champions Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland are in Group A. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the Super-12 stage which starts from October 23.

Coach: Graham Ford

Highest ranked batter: Paul Stirling (15)

RELATED NEWS

Highest ranked bowler: Mark Adair (28)

Best finish: Super 8 (2009)

Full Squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Qualifying fixtures

Oct. 18: vs Netherlands Abu Dhabi

Oct. 20: vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi

Oct. 22: vs Namibia Sharjah

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:October 17, 2021, 11:16 IST