T20 World Cup 2021: Ish Sodhi, One Hell of a Success in Twenty20 And Against India

Leg spinners are a rare breed in the game of cricket. Unlike the finger spinners, right arm off-break and orthodox left arm, it is a difficult art for a serious practitioner of the right arm wrist and left arm Chinaman. The different formats of the game have thrown open opportunities wide open and the good ones have grabbed them; New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi is one among them.

On Sunday Sodhi celebrated his 30th birthday in style forcing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to go after him, causing their downfall and was declared the man of the match. He took his tally to 19 wickets to become the most successful orthodox wrist spinner against India in the shortest format.

Leg spinners have accounted for 84 wickets against India in the Twenty20 format and Sodhi stands out head and shoulders among this group. It would be interesting to see the kind of success Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan gets against India at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. And Rashid is the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with a collection of 101 wickets from 59 matches.

Sodhi has been a revelation for his country in theTwenty20 format; he has not turned out to be a great shake though in the several professional leagues played in India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He has not fitted into the think tank of the franchise teams. He has played 22 matches in the IPL and the Caribbean Premier League from 2014 to 2020 and taken 23 wickets at an average of 25.43.

But for New Zealand, Sodhi has been a resounding success and the second-best fast bowler after Tim Southee who has 101 scalps. Sodhi has been a constant in New Zealand’s Twenty20 scheme of things, missing 18 matches after his debut in July 2014 against the West Indies in Roseau. He has figured in 31 victories for his country taking 50 wickets in these at an average of 17.32 and strike rate of 17.74. Apart from India, he has delivered wickets against Australia and Bangladesh with 16 and 12 wickets. So far he has sent down 204.3 overs, given away 1631 runs and his best is 4 for 28 against Australia and Bangladesh.

Sodhi’s India victims are virtually all batsmen indicating his utility in the power play and the middle overs. He has dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Kohli and Hardik Pandya three times and Sharma, Rahul and Shivam Dubey, twice. His other Indian victims are Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan.

Though bowlers like Rashid Khan, Sodhi, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal, Imran Tahir, Shadab Khan, Adam Zampa have made a massive impact for their respective countries, after the initial success of Shahid Afridi and Samuel Badree, captains rely on the finger spinners. The offies have taken 2026 wickets, the left arm practitioners 1910, the leggies have taken 1503 wickets until the India-New Zealand match on Sunday.

New Zealand relies on fast bowlers in Test and ODI cricket, but it has deployed Sodhi tactically to get wickets in Twenty20. If left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner was curmudgeon like in his four overs against India at the Dubai International Stadium, Sodhi evoked false shots from Sharma and Kohli. He was accurate, bowled at a correct trajectory and speed. He proved his worth against Pakistan, accounting for Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Success against two strong Asian teams, making the batters play shots against the spin has resulted in good rewards for him. “I think the big one was taking the Indian batsman out of the equation. I think if you bowled to the conditions it was important. You didn’t want to get too full on this side, closest to us, because the boundary on the leg side was so small. If the conditions are offering something, if there’s a little bit of spin or a little bit of bounce or something like that, if you over pitch with the quality of batsmen in the Indian team the amount of time they take spinners down in the IPL, you’re asking for trouble. So, it was important to keep your length back-arc on this side of the field."

Sodhi touched upon another vital aspect.

“Whereas on the other side, the leg side was a lot longer, so you probably had a bit more margin for error with your length. I think it was just being really conscious of that and making sure you bowled to the conditions more so than the batsmen."

New Zealand is yet to play Afghanistan and that match would see a double delight in two leggies; Rashid Khan and Ish Sodhi. But until now Sodhi has got the better of the Pakistan and Indian batters. He will be keen and eager to do the same against the aggressive Afghanistan batters.

