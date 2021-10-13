T20 World Cup 2021: Javed Miandad's Advice to Pakistan Ahead of India Contest

India and Pakistan will get their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign underway from October 24 when they square off against each other in a Group 2 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led India will head into this game as overwhelming favourites due to their past records against Pakistan in the World Cups.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad, who represented his country in five world cups, has a suggestion for them.

Per Miandad, each member in the Pakistan squad will have to be at their best for the contest since they cannot expect the usual performers to take the lead. “It isn’t necessary that players who generally perform well will also do so during a match," Miandad told Geo News.

He also urged the newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja to shift his focus to cricket and winning games.

So far in world cups (ODIs and T20Is combined) Pakistan have never beaten India. The last time they two met was during ICC Men’s ODI World Cup in 2019 with India emerging victoriius by 89 runs via the D/L method at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Meanwhile, the qualifiers for the T20 World Cup will start from October 17 with Oman facing Papua New Guinea in the first match of Group B at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1).

The final will be played on November 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the start of the event, Pakistan are set to play two warm-up games against West Indies and England on October 18 and 20, respectively. India are also scheduled to play two warm-up games against Australia and South Africa.

