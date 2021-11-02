T20 World Cup 2021: Jos Buttler Played His Best-Ever Knock in An England Shirt-Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan couldn’t have asked for a better game. Not only England sealed the semi-final spot, the match also saw him coming back to form where he scored a crucial 40 off 36 balls to take his side to a position of safety. Especially, since they were struggling in the initial stages of the game. “I am incredibly proud of everything we have done tonight. The guys had to fight incredibly hard. Conditions here continued to change, Tymal going out asked another question of ourselves. But Livingstone and Moeen stepped up exceptionally well with the other guys. I can’t fault our guys tonight,” said Morgan he sounded pretty confident.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

He also lauded Jos Buttler who smashed his maiden century. It was quite unlike him to restrain himself and then picking up the gears on a pitch which kept slowing as the time progressed. “I thought Jos Buttler played one off his best-ever innings in an England shirt. It was incredible to be at the other end and watch. He is one of the best in the game and it’s a privilege to have him in our team. All-round fielding effort was good. We are delighted with the four wins. Combination of unbelievable skill level and the calm nature in which he goes about it - he combines them along with reading the game. To see him in this form in the group stages bodes well for the latter stages,” he added.

Also Read | Jos Buttler Brings Up Maiden T20I Ton in Most Dramatic Finish Against Sri Lanka

Morgan himself scored 40 off 36 balls which would be nothing short of a breather for the Irish born English captain. The cricketer has struggled for runs so far, be it T20 World Cup, or be it IPL. “You always got to believe, I always do. Today was a tougher test. We were enjoying ourselves. Just to get a partnership going and put something on the board to defend,” he added when asked about his personal form.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here