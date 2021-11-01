T20 World Cup 2021: Kane Williamson Lauds New Zealand for 'Complete Performance' Against 'A Side That Puts Up fight'

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson sounded a confident man who is raring to go as the ICC T20 World Cup enters its business end. New Zealand didn’t have it easy after they opened their campaign against Pakistan on a turning track at Sharjah. They ran their opposition close, but lost which meant they would take on India in a virtual quarter final. But Kane and his side made it through and the icing on the cake was he himself hitting the winning runs to push India on the brink of elimination. Afterwards, the skipper lauded his side for the brand of cricket that Black caps play.

“There’s always planning going into game, but this was a great performance against a side that puts up a fight. The surface wasn’t easy to find rhythm on, and the way the openers came out really set things up for the chase. It’s just about adapting to the conditions as well as we could. The way the spinners kept applying pressure was commendable and it was a complete performance. We play against strong teams all the time, and there are match-winners in every side, and we commit to our brand of cricket and today was a good example of that,” he said in the post match presentation.

Ish Sodhi was the star with the ball as he picked up a couple of wickets against the heavyweights. He managed to remove Rohit Sharma and then dismissed the Indian skipper for just nine runs who just struggled to get going on a slow surface, scoring those runs in 17 balls.

“Ish is an outstanding white-ball bowler, and he’s very experienced in playing T20 cricket, having played in different leagues all over the world, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the games in the league stages,” Williamson added.

India’s globally acclaimed batting line-up put up another woeful performance to score a paltry 110 for seven. New Zealand, the bogey team for India at global events over the years, embarrassed Virat Kohli’s men, who didn’t even show any stomach for a fight after their skipper lost an important toss.

