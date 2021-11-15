T20 World Cup 2021: Leading Wicket-Takers of the Season; No Indian in the List

The T20 World Cup had some great moments for the bowlers. On sluggish tracks, the slower bowlers ruled the roost. We take a look at the top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament:

Adil Rashid

The England leg-spinner was a vital cog in their bowling attack and he ended with 9 wickets in 6 matches with an economy rate of 6.53 and average of 16.22.

Shadab Khan

Pakistan looked a fine team and one of the main reasons was their well-rounded bowling attack. Shadab Khan took 9 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 15.33 and with an economy of 6.00.

Joshua Davey

Scotland was a refreshing team to watch and their pacer Joshua Davey was a consistent performer. He too picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 13.66 and with an economy of 7.02.

Anrich Nortje

The big South African quickly picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at an economy rate of 5.37 and with an average of 11.55.

Dwaine Pretorius

The South African all-rounder had a decent tournament with the bat and ball and provided a lot of balance to the side. He picked up 9 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 11.22 and with an economy rate of 6.88.

Josh Hazelwood

The Australian quick has made himself a superb T20 bowler and was absolutely superb in the final against New Zealand. In 7 matches, he picked up 11 wickets at an average of 15.90 and with an economy rate of 7.29.

Shakib al Hasan

The marquee all-rounder from Bangladesh picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 11.18 and with an economy rate of 5.59.

Trent Boult

New Zealand’s pace spearhead was frugal in the powerplay overs and kept picking up important wickets in the tournament. He picked up 13 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 13.30 and with an economy rate of 6.25.

Adam Zampa

One of the most important reasons behind Australia clinching the title was Adam Zampa. He kept applying brakes in the middle overs and kept picking up wickets. In 7 innings, the leggie picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 and with an average of 12.07.

Wanindu Hasaranga

He was the standout bowler in the tournament and caused plenty of problems for the batters. In 8 matches, he picked up 16 wickets and topped the wicket-taking charts.

