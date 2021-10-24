T20 World Cup 2021: Liton Das-Lahiru Kumara On Verge of Exchanging Blows Before Being Separated | VIDEO

Some heated exchange between Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das hogged all the limelight during Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh encounter in Sharjah. The incident happened in the sixth over when Das hit Kumara straight to mid off, and was caught. The lanky pacer charged towards the batter and exchanged a few words which Das didn’t take lightly. The Bangladeshi was incensed and refused to back down before being calmed by umpires; nonetheless, things looked really bad ON-AIR. “That is not what you want to see in a game of cricket," a commentator quipped, condemning what had just transpired.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2021, Live

WATCH:

Exchange of words between Lahiru kumara & Litton das#SlvsBan pic.twitter.com/Wfy85BlveF— RISHI (@RISHIKARTHEEK) October 24, 2021

Earlier Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first in their T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh on Sunday although they will be without key spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Theekshana claimed eight wickets in three qualifying matches as Sri Lanka, the 2014 champions, swept into the Super 12 stage.

The 21-year-old has been suffering with a back injury and his place in the starting line-up goes to left-arm seamer Binura Fernando. “After the IPL, it seems the wickets are keeping down a bit," said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka. Bangladesh have chosen the opposite strategy by replacing fast bowler Taskin Ahmed with left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.“We would have liked to bat first," said Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad. “We need to adapt to the conditions. Hopefully, it’s a good one to bat on." Bangladesh also had to come through qualifying where they were defeated by Scotland in their opener.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

