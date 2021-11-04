T20 World Cup 2021: Lot of Areas That Bangladesh Need to Work on, Says Captain Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah believes that there are a lot of areas which his team needs to work upon after their campaign in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup ended in an eight-wicket loss to Australia on Thursday.

With the loss, Bangladesh, who entered the tournament as the sixth-ranked team in the ICC rankings after securing series wins against Australia (3-2) followed by New Zealand (4-1) at home, signed off from the Super 12 stage with zero wins, with victories against Oman and PNG in Round 1.

“I think there are a lot of areas that we need to work on, especially in our batting, powerplay batting or in the middle. I think there are a lot of things we need to work out, especially in our batting. That’s what I felt," said Mahmudullah in the post-match press conference.

One of the reasons for Bangladesh not doing well in the mega event has been batting, which became weak after their talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was ruled out due to hamstring injury.

“I think if you see just before the World Cup when we play against Australia and New Zealand in home conditions, our bowling department has been up to the mark in every game. We struggle especially on those wickets, obviously the batters have struggled, but we got some wins under our belt using our conditions. As a professional cricketer when you play any sort of conditions, you need to adapt. I feel that you need to adapt to those conditions, and when you come out of your home and play on good wickets."

Mahmudullah signed off by wishing Aaron Finch’s men good luck for winning the coveted trophy. “They are a very good side and their bowling attack, their batting I think is one of the best. But I think it’s hard to say at the moment because a lot of teams are competing really hard. I wish them all the good luck so that they can go and win the trophy."

Bangladesh’s next international assignment will be playing hosts to Pakistan for three T20Is and two Tests from November 19 to December 8.

