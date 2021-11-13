Australia cricketer Matthew Wade became man of the moment when he launched Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi for three successive sixes in the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai. It was the most impactful over of the game, turning the game into Australia’s direction. Wade showed that how staying cool and calm in big situation could be his biggest x-factor which makes him eligible to play the game at the highest level. Nonetheless, despite all the fame that he got a day before, there is no two ways about the fact that he remains one of the few stoics in modern day game—who will put his head down and fight.

Matthew Wade Took up Job as Carpenter

When he was dropped from the national side, Wade being Wade took up a job as a carpenter, yes you heard that right! “He had to think about life after cricket. At that stage in his career things were a bit up in the air and not knowing where things were heading. “It was a good opportunity for him to jump into it and put the nail bag on and have a crack at something different,” his former boss Ben Langford says. He knew life can be volatile and with a young family in toe, he didn’t want to take any chances.

“Mate, he’s just determined. When people knock him back or give him no for an answer it makes him work even harder. It may sound silly but I think he might actually enjoy being knocked back because he likes to show people what he can actually do and put people in their place a little bit,” Langford added.

Matthew Wade Defeated Cancer at 16.

Besides financial constraints, his health too betrayed him at a very early age. It was at the age of 16, that he figured out about having Testicular cancer in a routine checkup after a Football match. “It was just a surreal sort of thing. It didn’t hit home until I sat there and they told me basically that I was going to go through chemotherapy and lose my hair and all that sort of stuff. As a young bloke at 16, I think that’s when it hit home that this was pretty serious,” he once told Sydney Morning Herald. “I still tried to train between cycles (of chemotherapy), but it was too hard to do it at the intensity.”

Matthew Wade played a blinder of an innings as he single handedly propelled Australia into their maiden final at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Thursday evening. Chasing 177 for a win, Australia were 89/4 when Matthew Wade walked in. It was David Warner, who was looking in top form till then, who departed and Wade just took the bull by its horns from that point on. His best being saved for the last which came against a rampaging Afridi—one of the best in the tournament, whom he bludgeoned for six, six, six to seal the deal.

