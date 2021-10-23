T20 World Cup 2021: Mentor MS Dhoni Turns Throwdown Specialist To Help India Batters Prepare For Pakistan Clash

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in the Team India dressing room and has begun mentoring the players in the T20I World Cup. As the men-in-blue gear up for their opening encounter against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday, the legendary former cricketer took up the role of a throwdown specialist in the nets in order to help the Indian batters.

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a few pictures in which Dhoni could be seen helping the three throwdown experts – Raghavendra, Nuwan and Dayanand. With his brilliant cricketing brain, the former World Cup-winning captain is expected to provide some quality inputs to the current team before going into the main event.

“Revealing #TeamIndia’s latest throwdown specialist!”: the Indian cricket board tweeted.

Dhoni’s presence in the Indian dressing room has already boosted the confidence of the players and has also sent the fans into a frenzy. Batsman KL Rahul has admitted that the presence of the former captain provides the players with a sense of ‘calmness.

“We loved having him in the dressing room when he was the captain, we loved the calmness. We have all looked up to him to help us out, to have him here is amazing. This gives us a sense of calmness; I have enjoyed spending time with him in the first two to three days and it has been a lot of fun. Looking forward to chewing his brain about cricket, captaincy and all things cricket,” Rahul had said on Tuesday.

India will begin their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

