CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » MS Dhoni Getting Mentor Job for T20 World Cup 2021 is 'Something Special': Kapil Dev
1-MIN READ

MS Dhoni Getting Mentor Job for T20 World Cup 2021 is 'Something Special': Kapil Dev

Nearly one year into his retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game, Dhoni is making a ‘special comeback’ which very few even imagined, let alone ever speculated.

Nearly one year into his retirement from international cricket from all formats of the game, Dhoni is making a ‘special comeback’ which very few even imagined, let alone ever speculated.

Former captain Kapil Dev said that Dhoni should have taken a gap of three to four years before taking up the job of 'coach.'

Former India captain Kapil Dev has reacted to MS Dhoni‘s getting the job of Indian cricket team’s mentor for the T20 World Cup. The former captain has been named for this crucial post as BCCI named its 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Fans were overjoyed when they heard that their ‘Mahi’ will be back in the blue jersey.

Former captain Kapil Dev said that Dhoni should have been given the job of ‘coach’ only after taking a gap of three to four years.

“I feel a cricketer after leaving International Cricket should take 3 to 4 years gap only then can  he become a coach. I feel giving Dhoni mentor position in T20 is obviously something special," he said in an event in Kolkata.

“After World Cup what will be done with Dhoni, we don’t know. I hope his experience in T20 will definitely help the team and himself." he said. He added that he had heard that ‘Shashtri is not well.’

RELATED NEWS

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:September 10, 2021, 22:44 IST