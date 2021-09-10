MS Dhoni Getting Mentor Job for T20 World Cup 2021 is 'Something Special': Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev has reacted to MS Dhoni‘s getting the job of Indian cricket team’s mentor for the T20 World Cup. The former captain has been named for this crucial post as BCCI named its 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup. Fans were overjoyed when they heard that their ‘Mahi’ will be back in the blue jersey.

Former captain Kapil Dev said that Dhoni should have been given the job of ‘coach’ only after taking a gap of three to four years.

“I feel a cricketer after leaving International Cricket should take 3 to 4 years gap only then can he become a coach. I feel giving Dhoni mentor position in T20 is obviously something special," he said in an event in Kolkata.

“After World Cup what will be done with Dhoni, we don’t know. I hope his experience in T20 will definitely help the team and himself." he said. He added that he had heard that ‘Shashtri is not well.’

