T20 World Cup 2021: Mumbai Indians Dominate India Squad With Six Players

After dominating IPL, Mumbai Indians have now started to dominate international cricket. As any as six players have made it to India’s T20 World Cup squad. Besides Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah have made it to the 15-man squad.

MS Dhoni Named Mentor; Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal Miss Out, R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar Make the Cut

The tournament kicks off on October 17 in UAE—a venue where Mumbai Indians will be busy defending this year’s IPL from September 19 to October 15. Interestingly, they won the trophy in UAE where Rohit led Mumbai to it’s fifth IPL title last year. Playing on the same pitches so close to the tournament will only benefit them.

The numbers of these players are more than impressive. Take for example, Suryaumar Yadav who had accounted for 480 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 145 when the IPL was played in UAE last year. Meanwhile Rohit scored 332, Pandya accounted for 261 runs respectively; Bumrah accounted for an impressive 27 wicket haul in 15 matches.

Earlier the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal the big ommissions in the 15-member squad. R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, and Rahul Chahar make the cut, while Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar are named as standby players. MS Dhoni will be part of the squad as a mentor.

“Former India Captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said during the team announcement.

Ashwin, who last played a T20I in 2017, makes a surprise return to the shortest format and the 15-member squad consists of five spinners. The surprise exclusion is that of Yuzvndra Chahal who had a decent in the T20I series in Sri Lanka. leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has earned a spot in the squad after his impressive performances against England and Sri Lanka.

While there are no surprises in the batting unit, Shikhar Dhawan is the big name to miss and it was on expected lines. Ishan Kishan pips Sanju Samson as the back-up wicketkeeper to Rishabh Pant in the 15-member squad while Shreyas Iyer is named in the standbys list. Also in the standbys list in Shardul Thakur, who was expected to be named in the squad proper.

