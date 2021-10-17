T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia: Full List of Fixtures And Complete Squad Details

Factbox on the Namibia cricket team participating at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which is set to get underway from October 17 with the qualifying round. Namibia are placed in Group A of qualifying round alongside ireland, Netherlands and former champions Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland are in Group A. The top-two teams from each group will make it to the Super-12 stage which starts from October 23.

Team Coach: Pierre de Bruyn

Highest ranked batter: Gerhard Erasmus (64)

Highest ranked bowler: Bernard Scholtz (joint-63)

Best finish: N/A

Full Squad: Gerhard Erasmus, Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France

Qualifying fixtures:

Oct. 18: vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi

Oct. 20: vs Netherlands Abu Dhabi

Oct. 22: vs Ireland Sharjah

