T20 World Cup 2021: No Indian Player in ICC's Team of The Tournament; Babar Azam Named Skipper

No Indian could make it to the ICC’s team of the tournament as Pakistan’s Babar Azam was named skipper. While David Warner and Jos Buttler have been picked as openers, the team has two spinners in Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa; three seamers in: Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje and Josh Hazlewood. Moeen Ali is the lone all rounder with Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka and South Africa’s Aiden Markram being the number four and number five, respectively. Captain Babar bats at number three.

The 27-year-old shone with the bat, scoring 303 runs in the entire tournament. Playing his maiden T20 World Cup, his excellent leadership quality helped Pakistan get into last-four stage where they lost to Australia. Babar is not the only Pakistan player, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has also been named the 12th man. The 21-year-old made headlines back home after his super bowling against arch-rivals India where he picked up three crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

The team was picked by a jury of journalists and commentators on ICC’s behalf. These were: commentators Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Shane Watson, and journalists Lawrence Booth and Shahid Hashmi.

“As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad," Bishop said. “The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue. “This team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament. Selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final,” he added.

Unfortunately, no Indian was selected in the team due to a subdued performance from the Men in Blue as they failed to make the cut for the semi-finals. Virat Kohli and his men lost their very first match against Pakistan and second game against New Zealand to find their campaign in doldrums. They did manage to win against Namibia, Scotland and Afghanistan, but it was way too late.

