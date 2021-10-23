T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Announce 12-Man Squad For India Clash; Sarfaraz Ahmed Misses Out

Pakistan have announced their 12-man squad for the highly-anticipated clash against India which will be played on Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday took to Twitter to announce the team as former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed failed to make the cut.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan for the first time against the Indian cricket team which will be led by Virat Kohli.

After the impressive show in warm-up matches, Fakhar Zaman got the reward for it and secured a place in the 12-member shortlist. Earlier, he was not in the 15-member preliminary squad which was announced by the PCB.

Veteran campaigner Shoaib Malik, who joined the team a few days before the start of the tournament as Shoaib Maqsood replacement, also get picked amongst the 12-member team.

Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr missed out on their place for the India clash. Sarfaraz led Pakistan to a memorable win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, however, his recent form has put his position in jeopardy.

After Sunday’s fixture, Pakistan will play New Zealand on Tuesday, Afghanistan on Friday, while their next week’s matches will be against Namibia on 2 November and Scotland on 7 November.

On the ICC T20I Rankings, India is ranked second and Pakistan third, just five points behind. New Zealand, Pakistan’s opponent on Tuesday, is fourth on 257 points.

It will be interesting to see who will sit out from the 12-member squad as it is expected that one of Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik might the chance.

Pakistan 12-Man Squad vs India: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

