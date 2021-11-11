T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Cricket Board's Incorrect Tweet Congratulating Babar Azam is Going Viral

Pakistan Cricket Board’s faux pas on Twitter caught the attention of many cricket crazy fans as the Board tweeted some wrong information on social media after their skipper Babar Azam became the fastest batter to reach 2,500 T20I runs. In a tweet PCB mentioned that Babar had overtaken the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Babar Azam and Sourav Ganguly instead of the likes of Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill and Aaron Finch. This attracted a lot of eyeballs on Twitter and made PCB a butt of jokes.

A tweet from official Pakistan Cricket handle. pic.twitter.com/xnDfRHQg9n— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 11, 2021

The tweet was removed only an hour later, but by then the damage was done.

Earlier Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has overtaken Virat Kohli as he became the fastest to 2500 T20I runs, taking just 62 innings to do so. In this race, he has eclipsed the likes of Australia’s Aaron Finch, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and India’s Virat Kohli who did the same thing in 68 innings. The 27-year-old beat Kohli by six innings which speaks volumes about the newest modern day rivalry that is in the offing. Earlier Babar was out scoring 39 off 34 balls against Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai. He also became the highest run getter in the tournament.

Babar who has achieved the feat in just 62 innings is followed closely by Kohli with 68 innings. Then comes the likes of Aaron Finch (78) and Martin Guptill (83). Ireland’s Paul Stirling is also on the list. Australia and Pakistan are up against each other in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday as he looked to break the Asian giants’ dominance in their UAE “backyard".

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, won all of their five Super 12 matches, the only team in the tournament with a perfect record. Both teams come in unchanged into the contest in Dubai that has witnessed 10 out 11 matches won by the team batting second.

