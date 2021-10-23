Pakistan will receive a fifty percent hike in their match fees if they manage to beat arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday. According to reports, the money boost could be upto PKR 170,000 roughly if they emerge victorious in Dubai. Although, they have never beaten India in T20 World Cup and the record stands a whopping 12-0 in all World Cup games including the 50-over tournament. As per a report on Cricket Pakistan, a player’s current match fees stand at PKR 338,250, which means that winning against India will help them earn more than PKR 500,000.

“The same increment will apply if Pakistan beat number one ranked T20 side in the world, which is currently England,” it adds. If the team goes on to win the tournament, the players are understood to receive a 300 per cent increase in their respective match fees. The winners of the tournament will take home a $1.6 million cheque, as announced by the ICC before the start of the tournament.

The India vs Pakistan matches is known to be the most electrifying clashes in the game of cricket. However, it’s an irony that both teams only come across each other in ICC events. They had last played a bilateral series back in 2012-2013 when Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-1 while the T20Is ended 1-1.

After a hiatus of more than two years, the arch-rivals are set to lock horns in a cricket match. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said a humongous demand for tickets makes it difficult to organise matches between these two teams in India. Hence, the board found it easier to conduct the competition in the UAE.

