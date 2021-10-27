T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Pull Out Was Unfortunate, It Was Outside Our Control-Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has finally reacted to team’s pull out from Pakistan which left a nation, full of cricket crazy fans, feeling incensed. The Kiwis were all set to play the first of the three match T20I series when they acted on an intelligence input, cancelling the game and the tour without a ball being bowled last month. When Williamson was asked about it on Tuesday night following his team’s defeat to Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 clash, he reacted with a calm head. “That was obviously a very unfortunate, disappointing situation for Pakistani cricket fans and the cricketers, a decision that was outside of the players’ control. But all the guys were there looking forward to that series to start, and unfortunately it didn’t happen. So it was very disappointing for all involved,” he said.

The Pak fans were very aggressive as they were hurt by NZ pull out, former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar took a dig at Kiwi players on his social media channels, asking national team to avenge the insult. Meanwhile Williamson wasn’t at all moved when asked about the ‘heat’ received in Sharjah. “No, they played in the right spirit, I believe, and a great spirit. They’re a very competitive, proud cricketing nation, and they showed that tonight. They’ve been outstanding in the first couple of games of this tournament. I’m sure they’ll be very, very competitive throughout the back end as well. Their hopes are high, no doubt.”

Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in a thrilling encounter in Sharjah. Batting first, NZ scored 134/8. Pakistan were in trouble chasing the score at one stage when senior pro Shoaib Malik came to the party, slamming 26 off 20. Earlier tearaway pacer Haris Rauf also took four wickets.

