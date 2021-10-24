T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Team in These Conditions Could Beat Anyone - Michael Vaughan Ahead of IND vs PAK Clash

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan gave his prediction for the mega T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday. The Asian rivals will play against each other after a gap of more than two years. The stakes automatically get high for both teams whenever they clash against each other and predictions from across the world take the center stage ahead of the clash. Vaughan joined the bandwagon and chose India as the winner in the high-octane clash.

The former England skipper took to Twitter and posted that Team India is too strong for Pakistan but the Babar Azam and Co have the firepower to pull off an upset in Dubai.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

“India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

India should be too strong for Pakistan today .. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally .. India to win .. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 24, 2021

India have an impeccable record against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup events with a 12-0 winning streak. In the T20 WC, the Men in Blue have beaten Pakistan five times including in the final of the inaugural tournament in 2007.

Both teams come into the match with decent practice under their belt, having played two warm-up matches each. Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in their first match before losing to South Africa off the last ball in the second. India, the 2007 champions, on the other hand, won both their warm-up matches, beating England and Australia.

Also Read | Curious Case of Virat Kohli – A Captain Who Will Lead India For The First And Last Time in a T20 World Cup

Both teams are full of talented T20 players who can single-handedly win games for their sides on any given day.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant will be India’s strength in batting while Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Md Shami, Shardul Thakur, and Varun Chakravarthy will pose a tough challenge to opposition batting.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here