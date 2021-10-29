T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Told Shoaib Malik Would Score 25 Off Karim Janat, Asif Ali Reveals

Pakistan’s new match winner Asif Ali was at it yet again. After snatching win for his team against New Zealand, he was back in the groove slamming Afghanistan four sixes to finish the game in a jiffy. Nobody in the wildest of dreams would have thought anything like it, but Ali had some other ideas. He hit Karim Janat for 606066 which equalled to 24 runs in the over.

“I would like to congratulate the Pakistan team and all our fans. I was confident of finishing it off from this end and that’s what I told Shoaib Malik before he got out. I look at the situation of the match, and I target the bowlers accordingly. I was talking to Shoaib when I walked in to bat and I told him that I was confident enough of getting 20-25 in one over against Karim Janat, which I did,” Ali said in the post match presentation.

By the time Asif was done, he had accounted for 25 runs off just 7; a strike rate of 357! This was only lower to Dwayne Smith West Indies (29 off 7 vs Bangladesh) and India’s Yuvraj Singh (58 off 16 vs England)

World’s top leg-spinner Rashid Khan carried Afghanistan’s hopes but by the time he came to bowl Pakistan had put 72 runs on board in 10 overs. His magic was on work though as he got rid of Mohammad Hafeez (10) to complete a century of wickets in T20 Internationals. He gave away only 26 runs in his four overs with most of the Pakistan batters playing him with caution. Shoaib Malik (19) though launched Rashid for a massive six in his last over in which Azam was dropped by Naveen ul haq. However, the Pakistan skipper was bowled off a googly in the last ball. Azam’s 47-ball knock had only four shots to the fence as he mostly moved the ball around.

