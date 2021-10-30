T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker Update After AUS vs ENG Match

Eoin Morgan and Co registered another comprehensive win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage as they beat Australia by 8-wickets to strengthen their position at top of the Group 1 points table. There were two matches on Saturday in Group 1 which changed some positions on the points table. In the first match of the day, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in a nail-biting thriller. Wanindu Hasaranga’s maiden T20I hat-trick went in vain as David Miller, Kagiso Rabada’s short cameos help South Africa gain two crucial points.

In the second match, England completely dominated their arch-rivals Australia in all three departments. Nothing went in Aaron Finch and Co’s favour throughout the game as the English bowlers bundled out Aussies for just 125 and then Jos Buttler inspired them to chase down the target in just 11.4 overs. The loss hurts Australia big time as their NRR is now negative and South Africa has replaced them on the second spot in Group 1.

The Group 2 standings remained the same as none of its matches took place on Saturday.

Highest Run-Getter

Pathum Nissanka is leading the batting charts at the moment after scoring 72 runs against South Africa. The talented Sri Lanka opener has now scored 169 runs in 6 matches at an average of 28.17. Mahmudullah is at the second spot on the list with 150 runs in six games. He is closely followed by opener Mohammed Naim with 148 runs. Bangladesh continue to dominate the list as Mushfiqur Rahim is on the fourth spot with 143 runs in six games. Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka is just one run behind him with 142 runs.

Highest Wicket-Getter

Bangladesh’ Shakib tops the charts with eleven wickets in five games. However, Wanindu Hasaranga has equalled Shakib’s tally by claiming a hat-trick in the clash against South Africa. He has also claimed 11 wickets now. Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets is at the third spot. Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara and Maheesh Theekshana shared some amount of the wickets alongside Mustafizur Rahman with 8 wickets each. The Bangladesh pacer is at the fourth spot with a better economy rate followed by Maheesh and Lahiru.

