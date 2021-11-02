T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Highest Run-Scorer, Highest Wicket-Taker Update After ENG vs SL Match

Jos Buttler hit the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup as England effectively booked their semi-final spot with a 26-run victory over Sri Lanka on Monday. Buttler’s unbeaten 101 - his maiden century in 86 T20 internationals - steered England to 163 for four after being invited to bat first in Sharjah. England bowlers led by Adil Rashid then combined to bowl out Sri Lanka for 137 in 19 overs and remain unbeaten with four wins in the Super 12 stage to stay top of the group.

Highest Run-Getter

England’sJos Buttler, courtesy his unbeaten 101* against Sri Lanka has risen to the top of run scoring charts. He has 214 runs to his name in 4 matches. Pathum Nissanka at the moment is second with 170 runs in 7 matches at an average of 28.48. Another Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka is third on the list with 163 runs in 5 matches. Their teammate Bhanuka Rajapaksa with 155 runs is fourth in the list. Bangladesh skipper Mamudullah completes the top-five list, he has scored 150 runs in 6 matches so far.

Highest Wicket-Getter

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga with 14 wickets is currently at the top of the wicket takers’ list. He is closely followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has 11 wickets to his name. Unfortunately, Shakib will play no further part in the World Cup. Josh Davey of Scotland who has nine wickets is at the third spot. Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana shared some amount of the wickets alongside Mustafizur Rahman with 8 wickets each and they are ranked fifth and fourth respectively. The Bangladesh pacer is at the fourth spot with a better economy rate followed by Maheesh.

